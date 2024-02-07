VITURE has launched its VITURE One Lite XR glasses, which the company says boasts the XR immersion of its predecessor, VITURE One, but with an US$100-lower price tag.

The US$349 VITUE One Lite is designed to provide an on-the-go gaming and streaming experience with private 1080p visuals on an expansive 120-inch virtual screen. Additionally, it now supports spatial video, one of the first XR glasses to have native support. Wearers can watch spatial videos directly on VITURE XR glasses with no need for third-party apps or file conversions.

What’s more, wearers can purportedly enjoy a private full-screen and full HD experience using the XR glasses, regardless of their iPhone model. According to the folks at VITUE, features of the VITURE One XR glasses include:

Native Spatial Video Support: Unlike other glasses, VITURE One users can watch spatial videos directly in our SpaceWalker app, eliminating the need for cumbersome conversions. It is the most seamless and affordable way to immerse yourself in Apple’s spatial video.

SpaceWalker – An Award-Winning XR Experience: Our SpaceWalker app offers one of the first XR experiences on iPhone, complete with multi-screen capabilities, enhanced 3DoF, and VR video features.

Gallery Feature and XR Adapter: Our recently launched Gallery feature, coupled with the XR adapter, makes navigating through images and videos seamless. The XR glasses intuitively switch to 3D for spatial videos and back to 2D for regular content, providing an unparalleled user experience. Watch the magic here.

Universal iPhone Compatibility: This isn't just for the latest iPhone 15 Pro; VITURE One XR glasses bring the first and only XR experience on any iPhone. Users can enjoy everything privately in full-screen and full HD, regardless of their iPhone model.

Note that while inheriting the core functionality of the VITURE One glasses, the Lite version introduces two key differences:

USB-C Port: Shifting from the magnetic connector, the Lite version adopts a USB-C port, ensuring broad compatibility and seamless connectivity.

Simplified Screen Control: The VITURE One Lite does not include electrochromatic film, but does allow for a single click on the short button to turn off the virtual screen completely.

The VITURE One Lite is available now at VITURE.com.

