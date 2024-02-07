Apple heads the list of seven companies designated as All-Stars for their excellence in all five of the main components of the latest Management Top 250 ranking of America’s best-run companies, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The Management Top 250 ranking, compiled by researchers at the Drucker Institute, part of Claremont Graduate University, compares companies using the late management guru Peter Drucker’s principles to identify the most effectively managed businesses. The five main components of the ranking are customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength.

All-Stars’ scores in all five components were in the top 20% for the nearly 800 companies that were analyzed for the ranking. The top 10, in descending order, are Apple, Nvidia, Cisco, Merck,Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Visa.

The WSJ says most of the All-Stars made the top 10 among the Management Top 250 in one or more component scores. Apple ranks first for financial strength and second for innovation.

