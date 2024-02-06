Honda is now offering a dealer-installed feature upgrade that enables wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality in approximately 631,000 Accord models from the 2018-2022 model years.

The dealer-installed upgrade is available to 2018-2022 Accord trims originally equipped with wired-only Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enabling wireless integrated access to certain smartphone apps, music, navigation and voice assistants.

“This quick software update enables customers to leverage hardware already in their Honda vehicle to enjoy seamless connectivity through wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto,” says Jay Joseph, vice president of the Sustainability & Business Development Division at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Enhancing the ownership experience and market value of Honda vehicles already in use is a key strategy in pursuit of our goal to have zero environmental impact by 2050.”

The wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto upgrade can be installed at any authorized Honda dealer, with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of US$112, plus a dealer labor charge. The upgrade will be installed at no additional charge on any qualifying Accord models that are sold as Honda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, providing additional value to the certified program. Consumers can learn more about the software upgrade by visiting the Honda DreamShop.

