Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 29 through February 2.

° Apple has been recognized by the 33rd Annual Environmental Media Association (EMA) Awards with wins for beloved Emmy Award-winning kids and family series “Jane” and limited series “Extrapolations.”

° Former Apple design chief Jony Ive wanted to converge the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro into one product line, according to veteran journalist Walt Mossberg in an interview with the Vergecast.

° According to the Nielsen ratings service, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” was 2023’s most-watched original show in 2023.

° Apple’s operating systems currently include macOS, iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Could “homeOS” soon be joining them?

° The Apple Pencil could eventually work with the Vision Pro, according to a newly granted patent for a “Stylus-based Input System for a Head-mounted Device.”

° Apple says last year, users earned over US$1 billion in Daily Cash from spending on Apple Card and enjoyed many other benefits.

° Apple iPhone shipments in India crossed 10 million for the first time.

° The folks at Unity, a platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, have announced their support for visionOS.

° Apple is the world’s most admired company for the 17th consecutive year.

° Apple has extended its modem chip licensing agreement with Qualcomm through March 2027, Qualcomm said today during its first earnings call of 2024.

° Apple’s US smartphone market share has reached its highest level since quarter four of 2020.

° A new Apple patent filing hints that Face ID may (finally) come to the Mac.

° An upcoming Studio Display (or Studio Display Pro) could be curved and have a privacy screen.

° Apple says more than 600 apps optimized for the Vision Pro are available.

° Apple announced the financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter that ended December 30, 2023. The company posted quarterly revenue of $119.6 billion, up 2% year-over-year, and quarterly earnings per diluted share of $2.18, up 16% year-over-year.

° The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) is dubious, but The Elec claims that Apple plans to replace the iPad mini with a foldable tablet in 2026 or 2027.

° The iPhone hits record 50% revenue share in the US, India and emerging markets.

