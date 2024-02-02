Apple has filed for a patent (US 20240037944 A1) for a “Computer-Generated Reality Recorder.” It involves the ability of a Vision Pro, Mac, or iPad (and maybe an iPhone) to record computer-generated reality (CGR) images.

About the patent filing

A CGR system enables physical and virtual environments to be combined in varying degrees to facilitate interactions from a user in a real-time manner. It can include various possible combinations of physical and virtual environments, including augmented reality that primarily includes physical elements and is closer to a physical environment than a virtual environment (e.g., without physical elements).

In this manner, a physical environment can be connected with a virtual environment by the CGR system. A user immersed in an CGR environment can navigate through such an environment and the CGR system can track the user’s viewpoint to provide a visualization based on how the user is situated in the environment.

Apple wants user to not only be able to create such content, but record it as well.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “Implementations of the subject technology provides analyzing a recording of content. The subject technology generates metadata information based at least in part on the analyzing. The subject technology identifies, based at least in part on at least one of a user preference or a detected event, a region of interest or an object of interest in the recording of content.

“Based at least in part on the identified region of interest or object of interest, the subject technology generates a modified version of the recording of content. Further, the subject technology stores the modified version of the recording of content for subsequent playback on an electronic device.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related