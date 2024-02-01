Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From AppleInsider: On February 2, Microsoft will release PowerPoint, Excel, and Word for the Apple Vision Pro, making the Microsoft 365 suite some of the first apps available for Apple’s spatial computing headset.

° From Bloomberg: Apple hasn’t properly complied with a court order to open its App Store to allow outside payment options weeks after its bid to resist those changes hit a dead end, Epic Games told a judge.

° From MacRumors: Apple today added the Mid 2012 model of the 13-inch MacBook Pro to its obsolete products list worldwide, according to its website.

° From 9to5Mac: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has doubled down on his view that app age verification should be the responsibility of Apple and Google, and not social media companies.

° From Reuters: India has cut the import duty on some parts used in making mobile phones to 10% from 15%, a move benefiting companies like Apple that manufacture in Asia’s third-largest economy.

° From iMore: The first alternative iOS App Store is confirmed as MacPaw’s Setapp comes to iPhone as a mobile marketplace in the EU later this year

° From KTLA: At least two people were injured after a car slammed into a palm tree in Ontario early Tuesday morning, and authorities say that the collision alert technology in the Apple Watch was instrumental in helping officers locate and provide aid to the victims.

° From MacVoices Live!: At Pepcom at CES in Las Vegas, Marijn van der Wal, CEO of DEN Smarthome demoed their very different take on the smart lock. In the new episode, he explains how it works, the degree of control it provides, and the installation requirements.

