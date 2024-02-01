LibreOffice 24.2 Community — a new release of the free, volunteer-supported office suite and the first to use the new calendar-based numbering scheme (YY.M) — is now available for macOS (Apple Silicon and Intel), Windows (Intel, AMD and ARM), and Linux.

The new numbering scheme is designed to help users keep their LibreOffice installation up to date.LibreOffice offers a range of interface options to suit different user habits, from traditional to modern, and makes the most of different screen form factors by optimizing the space available on the desktop to put the maximum number of features just a click or two away, according to its developers.

The LibreOffice Technology engine makes possible a single software platform for all environments: desktop, cloud and mobile. This infrastructure allows LibreOffice to offer identical, interoperable documents based on the two available ISO standards: the Open Document Format (ODT, ODS and ODP) for users concerned about compatibility, resilience and digital sovereignty and the proprietary Microsoft OOXML (DOCX, XLSX and PPTX).

