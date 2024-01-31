Grovemade is now making some of its best-selling products from white oak hardwood.

Since 2014, the company iterated and evolved its desk accessory lineup around two wood species: Walnut and Hardrock Maple. Now the White Oak Collection is here.

The folks at Grovemade say it’s a beautiful hardwood with a medium tone and straight grain, popular in fine furniture and interiors. It’s combined with black accents in cork and leather to create an elevated look. The White Oak Collection is designed to work in a wide range of spaces.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related