Apple TV+’s “Hijack’ came to a fitting conclusion, but that hasn’t stopped Apple from ordering a season two.

It will star and be executive produced by SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Idris Elba (“Luther”). “Hijack” is created by George Kay (“Lupin,” “Criminal”) and Jim Field Smith (“Criminal,” “Litvinenko”), and the complete first season of the series is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

The second season of “Hijack” will be executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith’s own production company Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

