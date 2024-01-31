According to Canalys research, the global smartphone market experienced an 8% year-on-year growth in quarter four (Q4) 2023, reaching 319.5 million units with Apple’s iPhone winning in worldwide sales.

Total shipments for the full year 2023 amounted to 1.14 billion units, marking a 4% decline compared to 2022. Despite facing challenges in core markets, Apple claimed the top position for the first time with a 20% market share and 229.2 million shipments in 2023, according to Canalys.

Samsung followed closely, maintaining profitability as its strategy, shipping 225.4 million units and capturing a 20% market share. Xiaomi solidified its third position, holding a 13% market share with shipments totaling 146.4 million units. OPPO and TRANSSION ranked fourth and fifth, with 9% and 8% market shares, respectively.

