Death Stranding Director’s Cut is now available on iPhones, iPads, and Macs powered by Apple Silicon (M.x chips). It’s available at the App Store at the limited-time, promotional price of US$19.99.

The normal price will be $39.99. It’s a universal purchase giving players the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, iPadOS, and macOS versions in a single purchase as well as support for cross-device progress syncing.

Here’s how the post-apocalyptic game is described: In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the globe, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With otherworldly creatures plaguing the landscape, and mass extinction imminent, it’s up to Sam Porter Bridges to travel across the ravaged wasteland and save humanity from impending annihilation.

In DIRECTOR’S CUT, take on the trials of Sam Bridges with advanced combat, more character actions and a competitive ranking system for special player challenges in this definitive DEATH STRANDING experience.

Experience an extended storyline through new missions in an expanded area. Make use of additional weapons and vehicles, take on new enemy types and explore new locations such as the Firing Range and Racetrack, featuring extra missions and minigames.

