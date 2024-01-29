Zoom has shared details about its new app for Apple Vision Pro that the company says leverages spatial computing to help hybrid teams connect and collaborate more effectively.

Apple’s US$3,499 (and higher) “spatial computer” is due to begin arriving in users’ hands this Friday. Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, says the company’s visionOS app seamlessly blends video conferencing with users’ physical space, blurring the lines between in-person and remote meetings. Zoom features that will be available when the Vision Pro launches February 2 include:

Users can give other meeting participants a realistic representation of their movement (including hand signals and facial expressions). Users are represented by an authentic spatial representation of themselves in Apple Vision Pro, allowing other meeting participants to see their facial and hand movements. Spatial Zoom experience: Zoom on Apple Vision Pro makes the Meetings experience immersive and scalable so users can feel like they’re in the same room as their colleagues and customers, without the need for additional physical equipment or setup.

“Hybrid work is the future and the more dispersed we become, the more important it becomes to have tech that blurs physical barriers to help facilitate connection,” says Hashim. “Zoom is building its platform to support companies, both small and large, with tech that helps strengthen productivity and collaboration for teams.

Hashim adds’s that the launch of Zoom’s app for Apple Vision Pro furthers Zoom’s mission of creating one platform that delivers limitless human connection across the Apple ecosystem. Last month, Zoom announced a new app for tvOS enabling users to join Zoom Meetings from the biggest screen in the home.

Users will be able to download Zoom from the App Store when this Friday.

