° From Apple’s YouTube page: Apple has posted a “Hello, Vision Pro” video ad.

° From MacRumors: Apple is sending out push notifications to Apple Savings account holders letting them know about yet another rate increase. The Apple Card Savings Account APY is now at 4.50%, up from 4.35%.

° From The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article): The Biden administration is expected to announced billions in subsidies for advanced chip development in the U.S.

° From AppleInsider: J.P. Morgan says Apple won’t see much immediate impact on App Store revenue due to European Union regulations.

° From 9to5Mac: The Beeper saga continues, with the company now disabling the ability to connect to iMessage entirely after Apple banned some of its customers’ Macs for using the app.

° From iMore: Netflix says it’s not worth it’s time to create a spatial computing app for the Vision Pro.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new CES Unveiled episode, Hagan Kappler, co-founder and CEO of Daisy, explains how their company helps consumers with technology in their homes.

