Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” will kick off the 41st PaleyFest LA, which runs from Friday, April 12 through Saturday, April 20 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, reports Deadline.

The third season of the drama series premiered on September 13. All four seasons are now streaming on Apple TV+. The award-winning show has been renewed for a fourth season.

The annual TV celebration offers a screening and conversation with stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, with additional participants to be announced. PaleyFest LA is produced by the Paley Center for Media. Formerly the Museum of Television & Radio (MT&R) and the Museum of Broadcasting and founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, i an American cultural institution in New York with a branch office in Los Angeles, dedicated to the discussion of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, radio, and emerging platforms for the professional community and media-interested public.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related