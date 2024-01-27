Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 22-26.

° Apple is encouraging artists with a financial incentive to make their music available in Spatial Audio in Apple Music.

° Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.3, iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3, tvOS 17.3, and watchOS 10.3.

° The Apple Books app needs some serious love from Apple.

° Dozens of merchants are offering to ship supplies of the Apple Vision Pro from the US to China after the official February 2 release, — at double the official price.

° Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple has sold between 160,000 and 180,000 units of the Vision Pro so far.

° Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

° Apple Original Films’ “Ghosted” is nominated for three Razzie Awards.

° Apple will purportedly roll out a “scaled down” Apple Car in 2028.

° PCMag ranks Apple number two on its “Best Brands for 2024” list of technology manufacturers. First place goes to Bitdefender, a global security company.

° There doesn’t need to be a fourth season of ‘Ted Lasso’ (but it may happen anyway).

° Apple’s iPhone tops the Chinese smartphone market for the first time in quarter four of 2023.

° Apple Original Films and Apple TV+ productions are nominated for five ACE Eddie Awards.

° Apple has announced changes to iOS, Safari, and the App Store impacting developers’ apps in the European Union (EU) to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

° Apple has announced new grants to the Sundance Institute Indigenous Program and the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian, in support of Indigenous storytelling and the preservation of Native American history.

° No, I don’t think Apple want to replace the iPhone with the Vision Pro.

° Apple TV+ shows get six nominations in 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards.

° Apple has updated its website to confirm that the first U.S. vehicle models with next-generation CarPlay support will debut this year.

