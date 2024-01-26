Feral Interactive has announced the release of an update for the macOS version of Total War: PHARAOH, including free access to the new High Tide content.

Here’s how it’s described: High Tide brings The Sea Peoples to Total War: PHARAOH, with two new factions from their culture seeking to ride the coming storm:

The ruthless Sherden strive only to destroy and sacrifice. Led by Iolaos, they strike fear into other empires as they burn and plunder their way across the ancient lands.

The Peleset are on the warpath to establish a new homeland, coming ashore with their hulking leader Walwetes and willing to stand against Egypt to carve a kingdom for themselves.

Both factions utilise a new horde style of gameplay, with 37 new units available to aid their conquest. A full breakdown of all new content is available via the Total War Blog.

Total War: PHARAOH – now including High Tide content – is available for macOS via the Feral Store or Steam at its new lower price of US$39.99. Players who already own the game will have free access to High Tide when updating their game via Steam.

