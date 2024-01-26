Feral Interactive has announced the release of an update for the macOS version of Total War: PHARAOH, including free access to the new High Tide content.
Here’s how it’s described: High Tide brings The Sea Peoples to Total War: PHARAOH, with two new factions from their culture seeking to ride the coming storm:
- The ruthless Sherden strive only to destroy and sacrifice. Led by Iolaos, they strike fear into other empires as they burn and plunder their way across the ancient lands.
- The Peleset are on the warpath to establish a new homeland, coming ashore with their hulking leader Walwetes and willing to stand against Egypt to carve a kingdom for themselves.
Both factions utilise a new horde style of gameplay, with 37 new units available to aid their conquest. A full breakdown of all new content is available via the Total War Blog.
Total War: PHARAOH – now including High Tide content – is available for macOS via the Feral Store or Steam at its new lower price of US$39.99. Players who already own the game will have free access to High Tide when updating their game via Steam.
