While the Apple Vision Pro doesn’t arrive launch until February 2, Apple has released visionOS 1.0.1 for the headset, developer Nicolás Álvarez tweets.

There’s no info on what the update entails — or even how to install it when/if you get a Vision Pro. Likely it’s a maintenance upgrade, and — who knows? — perhaps the spatial computer will be updated when buyers go to pick it up at a retail store.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

However, getting your hands on one may be difficult. Shipping dates for Vision Pros already ordered have slipped into March. Orders are limited to the United States for now.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

