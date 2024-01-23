Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for 10 Academy Awards.

The movie — now streaming on Apple TV+ — is nominated for “Best Picture.” Martin Scorsese is nominated for Best Director. Lily Gladstone is nominated for Best Actress. Robert De Niro is nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The film is also nominated in the categories of Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Best Music (Original Score), Best Music (Original Song for “Wahzhazhe”), and Best Film Editing.

Notes of interest: 1) This is Apple Original Films’ second Best Picture nomination following CODA in 2022 (which took home the trophy); 2) Gladstone is the first Native American to be nominated for an Academy Award; 3) Leonardo Di Caprio was, surprisingly, not nominated for Best Actor.

Another surprise is that Apple Original Films’ highly acclaimed “Still: A Michael Jackson Movie” wasn’t nominated for Best Documentary — for for any awards. And Apple Original Films’ “Napoleon” only picked up nods for Costume Design and Best Visual Effects.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. Winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards will be announced on March 10.

