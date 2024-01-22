Dozens of merchants are offering to ship supplies of the Apple Vision Pro from the US to China after the official February 2 release, — at double the official price, reports the South China Morning Post.

The “spatial computer” — only available in the US — for now is available for pre-order starting at US$3,499. However, resellers, known as Daigou in Chinese, will travel overseas to bring back hard-to-get luxury goods at a marked up price, including a “hefty up-front deposit,” according to the South China Morning Post.

In a post on Medium, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple has sold Apple sold between 160,000 and 180,000 Vision Pro units during its first pre-order weekend. The spatial computer sold out immediately after the pre-order opened, with shipping times for all models extending to 5–7 weeks within hours.

The Vision Pro is expected to be in Apple retail stores on Feb. 2 for demos. If you want one, and you’re lucky, you might be able to grab one if your local Apple retail store actually has one in stock. And those who managed to place their Vision Pro orders immediately on January 19 should be receiving them on Feb. 2.

