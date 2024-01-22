Apple is encouraging artists with a financial incentive to make their music available in Spatial Audio in Apple Music, reports 9to5Mac.

Apple will pay up to 10% more per play in royalties for tracks where a spatial version is available. This is starting with January’s payouts.

On May 17, 2020, Apple announced that Apple Music was bringing “industry-leading sound quality” to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio is available to Apple Music subscribers at no additional cost. The company says Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity.

9to5Mac notes that Apple Music users do not necessarily have to listen in Spatial Audio for the artist to be rewarded with the bonus payout. Still, if an artist offers all their music in spatial (i.e using Dolby Atmos mastering), they will see the 10% royalty bonus even if no one actually listened to the spatial version.

