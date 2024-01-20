Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of January 15-19.

° Despite the naysayers, I think the Apple Vision Pro will be a hit.

° Apple is preparing to split the App Store “in two” in the coming weeks ahead of European Union requirements that will force Apple to enable app sideloading in the region.

° Apple reportedly plans work around the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 by disabling the blood oxygen functionality in the smartwatch models (at least for now).

° Apple has “quietly tightened” its reporting of how many people listen to podcasts, “sending shock waves through an embattled audio industry still reeling from the end of the COVID-era production bubble.”

° The iPhone topped the global smartphone market in 2023 hitting record high market share.

° iPad Pros with OLED display rumored to ship in April

° Apple TV+ did pretty well overall at the 2024 Emmy awards, taking home 10 trophies.

° Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear appeal requests from both Apple and Epic Games, Apple has announced a handful of changes coming to the App Store Guidelines.

° Apple saw its operating profits jump 550% in South Korea for its 2023 fiscal year.

° Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”from Apple Original Film was named Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

° Apple tops the list of major American companies with the highest employee growth in 2023.

° Netflix won’t make its content available for the Apple Vision Pro.

° TrendForce thinks Apple will sell 500,000-600,000 Vision Pros this year.

° Three Apple Original Films’ productions are nominated for 14 BAFTA Awards.

