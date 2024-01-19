A new study says that Apple is one of the world’s most indebted tech companies, with $109.28 billion of debt.

That’s according to BusinessFinancing.co.uk, who used data from Companies Market Cap to visualize the world’s most indebted tech companies based on total debts for the most recent fiscal year. The data shows that Amazon and Applehave the highest corporate debt in the world:

The wider study also shows the 50 most indebted companies in the world – revealing that Apple is the 50th most indebted company in the world, overall.

However, the folks at BusinessFinancing.co.uk says it stands to reason that Apple should maintain a certain level of debt, which carries lower financing costs compared to equity when investing in new projects. At the same time, Apple is making so much cash that the company could, in turn, become a lender, offering financial services to consumers.

