Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from some other sources:

° From the Wall Street Journal: Apple manufacturing partner TSMC says it’s delaying production of two semiconductor plants it’s building in Arizona to 2028 (or later).

° From AppleInsider: A limited edition AirPods Pro with a Year of the Dragon symbol engraved on the charging case has been released in China and Hong Kong — but not the US.

° From iMore: Apple has turned the Las Vegas Sphere into world’s largest cat bubble backpack to celebrate one of its biggest movies of 2024, “Argylle.”

° From MacRumors: Images of an Apple Watch band designed to celebrate former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive’s 50th birthday have emerged online, providing a look at what could be one of the rarest official Apple Watch bands ever made.

° From iMore: The Apple Back to School Event is live in South Korea, Australia, and more.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new CES Unveiled episode, Ugreen was showing off a diverse and impressive line of NAS devices. Hernan Lopez, NAS Channel Business Development Manager, ran through the various models and their capabilities, including the fact that they do not require matching drive sizes.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related