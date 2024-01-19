The Apple Vision Pro is slated to arrive on Friday, Feb. 2. It runs on visionOS, and Apple has confirmed on the devices specs page which apps will come pre-installed.

They are Apple, App Store, Encounter Dinosaurs, Files, Freeform, Keynote, Mail, Messages, Mindfulness, Music, Notes, Photos, Safri, Settings, Tips, Books, Calendar, Home, Maps, News, Podcasts, Reminders, Shortcuts, Stocks, and Voice Memos

Also notes that “FaceTime and Capture (for spatial photos and videos) are also preinstalled on Apple Vision Pro.” Interestingly, Pages isn’t on the list. Hmmmm….

You can also go to the specs page to view all the…well…specs of Apple’s spatial computer.

