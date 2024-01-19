Desk Shelves from the Portland, Oregon-based home office goods company, Grovemade, are now available in a new extra large sizes.

They’re available in 15-ply or solid American hardwood. By elevating your screen, Grovemade’s Desk Shelves are designed to improve ergonomics, while also creating ample space for storage. They coordinate with Grovemade’s laptop riser, desk tray and desk pad.

Grovemade’s new Extra Large Desk Shelves are available now from grovemade.com. Prices start at US$180.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related