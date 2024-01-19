Seems I ordered my Apple Vision Pro just in time. Delivery dates for orders of the spatial computer headset have already slipped to mid-March.

Pre-orders started this morning at 5 am (Pacific). The Apple Vision Pro is available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. If you’re lucky, you might be able to grab one at an Apple retail store assuming they have in-store stock available However, I won’t bet on it.

ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related