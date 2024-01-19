Apple thinks the upcoming Vision Pro could have workplace applications, including using it for surgery, aircraft repair and teaching students.

In a video sent to employees this week — and viewed by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman — Apple execs Mike Rockwell and Alan Dye discussed the product’s development, as well as potential growth areas for the still-nascent technology.

“Oftentimes, surgeons struggle to look at displays during procedures, where information is spread out,” Rockwell said. “Apple Vision Pro could bring all of that together and hopefully improve patient outcomes.”

He added that technicians or aircraft mechanics could use the Vision Pro for “high-quality training” that hasn’t been possible before and said that Apple is “excited” about the opportunities in learning and education.

Pricing and Availability of the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

