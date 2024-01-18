Netflix isn’t planning to launch a dedicated app for Apple Vision Pro anytime soon — or even support its existing iPad app on the visionOS platform.

This is a reversal from the initial intention to allow the iPad version to run on Vision Pro. But who will launch apps on Vision Pro?

ESPN+, NBA, MLB, PGA Tour, Max, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount+, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Fubo, Crunchyroll, Red Bull TV, Imax, TikTok and Mubi … just to name a few.

“The most notable app of the bunch and the one to really watch is TikTok,” says Rolf Illenberger, the founder and managing director of B2B enterprise software platform VRdirect. “Not only has their parent company ByteDance been in the VR game for a while through making the Pico device. But the ability to shift the focus from filming and consuming content vertically, as has been the trend the last 6-7 years, to in a more cinematic, 360 format could yield the way for new personalities, influencers and an entirely new content dynamic on social media.”

He adds: “At least initially, Apple Vision Pro has been created for, and developed for, the development community. This is a first-generation device that will be made more consumer friendly in later iterations. Still, early adopters, especially on the creator side, bear watching — especially because so many of us have no idea what possibilities may exist when innovative personalities get their hands on the Vision Pro.”

Pricing and Availability of the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

