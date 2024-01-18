This could be good news for the Mac: global personal computer shipments in the fourth quarter of 2024 hint at a recovery from last year’s slow sales, according to Counterpoint Research.

The research group says that rankings remained unchanged throughout 2023 as soft demand and inventory digestions held back shipment performance across the market. However, there were different growth trajectories of top PC vendors.

Lenovo and HP both had around mid-single-digit year-to-year (YoY) shipment growth in Q4 2023 thanks to market recovery and warm restocking momentum in North America. Dell saw a 9% YoY shipment decline due to the commercial sector slowdown, while Apple remained resilient in the quarter with a 2% YoY shipment growth.

For the full year of 2023, Lenovo and HP continued to lead the market with 24% and 21% market shares, respectively, with the latter reporting a relatively resilient 5% YoY shipment decline thanks to warm restocking momentum in the North American market, according to Counterpoint. Dell had a 16% market share while suffering weak commercial demand which resulted in a 20% shipment decline. Apple also left 2023 with a 14% shipment decline while maintaining its market share at around 9%.

