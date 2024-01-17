Worldwide semiconductor revenue in 2023 totaled $533 billion, a decrease of 11.1% from 2022, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc.

The research group says the market share of Apple, which makes its own line of A.x and M.x series of processors, was down 5.8% year-over-year. Gartner says Apple had 17% of the global semiconductor market in 2023 compared to 18% in 2022.

“While the cyclicality in the semiconductor industry was present again in 2023, the market suffered a difficult year with memory revenue recording one of its worst declines in history,” said Alan Priestley, VP Analyst at Gartner. “The underperforming market also negatively impacted several semiconductor vendors. Only 9 of the top 25 semiconductor vendors posted revenue growth in 2023, with 10 experiencing double-digit declines.”

The combined semiconductor revenue of the top 25 semiconductor vendors declined 14.1% in 2023, accounting for 74.4% of the market, down from 77.2% in 2022.

Following the underperformance of memory vendors in 2023, the ranking of the top 10 semiconductor vendors changed year-over-year (see Table 1).

● Intel reclaimed the No.1 spot from Samsung, after two years in the No. 2 position. Intel’s 2023 revenue totaled $48.7 billion while Samsung’s revenue reached $39.9 billion.

● Nvidia’s 2023 semiconductor revenue grew 56.4% to total $24 billion, propelling the company into the top five for the first time ever. This is due to its leading position in the artificial intelligence (AI) silicon market.

● STMicroelectronics moved up three slots to secure the No. 8 spot – the same position it held in 2019. Its revenue increased 7.7% in 2023, largely driven by a strong position in the automotive segment.

