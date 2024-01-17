Apple says that there’ll be lots of TV and movie content, including more than 150 3D movies from top studios, available for viewing on the Apple Vision Pro. However, don’t expect Netflix shows and films to be among them.

The streaming giant isn’t planning to launch an app for Apple’s “spatial computer,” “marking a high-profile snub of the new technology by the world’s biggest video subscription service,” reports Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

What’s more, Netflix won’t even support itsexisting iPad app on the visionOS platform. The company, which competes with Apple in streaming, said in a statement to Gurman that users interested in watching its content on the device can do so from the web.

Pricing and Availability of the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

