Martin Scorsese’s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon”from Apple Original Film was named Best Picture at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, which were revealed today. The pic also took Best Supporting Actor for Robert De Niro.

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” was named Best Documentary. Scorsese was nominated for Best Director, but lost to Christopher Nolan for “Oppenheimer.” Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) were up for the Best Screenwriter Award, but lost to Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig for “Barbie.” “Killers of the Flower Moon” was nominated for Best Ensemble, but lost to “The Color Purple.”

Jennifer Aniston of “The Morning Show” and Jennifer Garner of “The Last Thing He Told Me” (both on Apple TV+) were up for Best Actress. However, Jennifer Coolidge of “The White Lotus” took home the prize.

AARP’s awards spotlight films and TV content that feature crucial issues, thoughtful storylines and top performances that speak directly to the 50-plus audience.You can find the complete list of winners here.

