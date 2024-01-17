A new study from Switch On Business analyzed LinkedIn data to reveal the major American companies with the highest employee growth in 2023. Apple tops the list.

While McDonald’s increased its U.S. workforce by 93,817, or just over one-fifth, Apple grew the most overall over the past year. The tech giant saw a net increase of 95,102 employees in the year to September 2023.

The company has paid particular attention to retention among its retail staff, offering raises of 2% to 10% at the start of 2022 and later doubling the number of sick days and increasing vacation and parental leave for retail employees, according to Switch On Business.

To determine the American companies with the highest employment growth, Switch On Business reviewed data on employee counts from LinkedIn. Major companies were ranked based on the raw change and the percentage change in total employees as reported on Linkedin from September 2022 to September 2023.

Only companies included in either Zippia’s ranking of the largest companies in each state, the 69th Fortune 500 list or the Wikipedia category lists of companies headquartered in each state were considered. Switch On Business is a company designed to help folks start their own business.

