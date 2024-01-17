Apple is awarding grants to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Studio Museum in Harlem, Battersea Arts Centre, Art Gallery of New South Wales, Ghetto Film School, and the National Museum of African American Music.

Apple’s support for these organizations is a continuation of Racial Equity and Justice Initiative (REJI) grants that resource organizations committed to providing economic, educational, and creative opportunities in communities of color around the world.

Founded in 2014, Shout Mouse was established to address the lack of diversity in children’s literature by engaging young people in communities underrepresented in publishing.

You can read more, including details of last year’s grant winner, Shout Mouse Press, a children’s literature nonprofit in Washington, DC, by clicking here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related