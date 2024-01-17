Apple has announced its new Black Unity Collection that introduces “new expressions inspired by the resilience and beauty of the Black community.”

The tech giant says that blooming flowers and vibrant colors represent Pan-Africanism and symbolize generations working together to address injustice and dismantle systemic barriers.

The Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band features an arrangement of flowers molded abstractly across the band utilizing red, green, and yellow colors. Inspired by the rich cultural diversity of Black communities around the world, Apple says it used a unique layering process for the flowers to create tiny variations in each band’s design, ensuring no two bands are exactly alike. The pin of the band is coated with a durable diamond-like carbon finish that features an etching of the words “Truth, Power, Solidarity” alongside one of four symbolic flower emblems.

The Unity Bloom Apple Watch face showcases a floral design that signifies a lasting commitment to the pursuit of a more equitable world. Users can choose between a full-bloom or single-bloom arrangement, and when they raise their wrist, the flowers begin to bloom and fill with vibrant hues. iPhone and iPad users can also show their support with the new Unity Bloom wallpaper for their Lock Screen, which presents an outline of flowers that fill with color when the display is active.

The Black Unity Sport Band is available for order on apple.com and in the Apple Store app starting today, and will be available in select Apple Store locations beginning January 23 for US$49. It’s available in 41mm or 45mm, and S/M or M/L, worldwide.

iPhone and iPad users can show their support with the new Unity Bloom wallpaper for their Lock Screen, which presents an outline of flowers that fill with color when the display is active.

The Unity Bloom watch face will be available next week, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 10.3. The new Unity Bloom iPhone and iPad wallpaper for the Lock Screen will be also be available next week, and requires iPhone Xs or later running iOS 17.3 and iPad (6th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation and later), 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later) running iPadOS 17.3.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related