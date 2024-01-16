Developer Dylan McDonald tweets that the iOS App Store is now showing which apps are compatible with the upcoming Apple Vision. Alas, no screenshots are yet available.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple previously previewed some of the apps and games that will be available for Vision Pro. These include Keynote, Microsoft Office, Slack, Zoom, Disney+, Max, and Fruit Ninja.

Pricing and Availability of the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

