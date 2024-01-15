In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) Discovery’s Adam Bader says he and his team have been working on bringing the Max streaming service to the Apple Vision Pro on the day it launches .

Max, formerly and in some markets still HBO Max, is an American subscription video on-demand over-the-top streaming service. It’s a proprietary unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Streaming & Interactive Entertainment, which is itself a division of Warner Bros. Discovery. On March 14, 2022, the name was rebranded simply Max after Discovery shareholders approved its merger with WarnerMedia.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related