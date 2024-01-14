Accessory maker Belki is building it a clip to hold the Apple Vision Pro battery, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

He added that supplier is creating a clip for the headset’s external battery pack that would be helpful for users who want to take the Vision Pro on the go but don’t have a pocket or bag to put the battery in.

“Belkin, I’m told, will begin selling the clip alongside the Vision Pro when the headset debuts next month,” Gurman writes. “Apple stores will stock the item — and, so far, it appears to be one of the only authorized accessories that will be available as early as launch day. You can bet others will follow suit in the near future, though.”

The Apple Vision Pro will be available on Friday, Feb. 2, starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple hasn’t provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

