Up to 32 items can be added to the Find My app on the iPhone and iPad, up from a previous limit of 16, according to an Apple support document.

In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items.

AirTag and Find My network items use the power of the Find My network — an encrypted, anonymous network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices. Devices in the Find My network use secure Bluetooth technology to detect your missing items nearby and report their approximate location back to you, so you can find them privately and securely.

