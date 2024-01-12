Following the success of “The Family Plan” last month (it’s the biggest film to premiere on Apple TV+ so far), Apple Original Films and Skydance are reteaming on another tentpole as Deadline is hearing John Krasinski and Natalie Portman are set to star in “Fountain of Youth” with Guy Ritchie directing, reports Deadline.

Skydance Media will serve as the studio, and the film will be produced for Apple by Skydance, Vinson Films and Project X Entertainment. According to Deadline, the pic — written by James Vanderbilt — follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality.

