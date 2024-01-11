Listing all the product announcements individually from this week’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas would swamp this one-man news show. Here are some highlights with links for more details:

° Satechi has unveiled the Stand & Hub for Mac mini and Mac Studio and Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub Pro — both of which are available now.

° Kensington has launched three new additions to its award-winning portfolio of high-performance docking stations.

° Ugreen is partnering with Intel to bring its next-generation NASync series of network attached storage devices to the U.S. market later this year.

° ESR has rolled out a line of new and updated chargers.

° Sennheiser has launched a “trio of dynamic devices for high-performance audio enthusiasts.”

