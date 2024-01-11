As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple has released a new firmware update for its Magic Keyboard accessory. The company says that this update addresses a Bluetooth security vulnerability.

The update is available for these models: Magic Keyboard; Magic Keyboard (2021); Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad; Magic Keyboard with Touch ID; and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad. Apple says that the upgrade addresses an issue where someone with physical access to the accessory may be able to extract its Bluetooth pairing key and monitor Bluetooth traffic.

Firmware updates are automatically delivered in the background while the Magic Keyboard is actively paired to a device running macOS, iOS, iPadOS, or tvOS.

You can check the firmware version of your Magic Keyboard in Bluetooth settings on your Mac. Go to System Settings > Bluetooth, then click on the Info button next to your keyboard. After this firmware update is installed, the firmware version is 2.0.6.

