In a note to client — as noted by MacRumors — analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple only plans to manufacture 60,000-80,000 Vision Pros for the Feb. 2 launch date. This means the spatial computer is almost certain to sell out.

According to Kuo, though Apple has not yet defined the key applications for the Vision Pro and the price is high, the “groundbreaking technology innovations” and Apple’s “base of core fans and heavy users” will exhaust supplies of the device.

The Apple Vision Pro will be available starting at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Pre-orders will be accepted starting on January 19 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Orders are limited to the United States for the time being, and Apple has not yet provided details on when the headset might be available in other countries.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

