Apple TV+ shows and movies have received 10 nominations in the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) awards for 2024.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” collected several nominations. It’s nominated for Best Theatrical Motion Picture. Lily Gladsone is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role. Robert De Niro is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role. Surprisingly, Leonardo DiCaprio wasn’t nominated for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role, but the movie’s cast is up for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture.

In the television category, Apple TV+ shows pictured up several nominations. Brie Larson is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for “Lessons in Chemistry.”

Billy Crud is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for “The Morning Show.” The series Jennifer Aniston is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. And the show’s entire cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Both Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso” are up for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. The show’s Hannah Waddingham is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. And the entire “Ted Lasso” cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

