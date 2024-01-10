They’re back! In 2023 Apple failed to make Glassdoor’s annual list of the best places to work. However, the tech giant is back in the 2024 list of the “100 Best Places to Work in America.”

Bloomberg notes that the tech giant is No. 39 in the list from Glassdoor, a website where employees submit anonymous workplace reviews. The company has conducted the survey since 2009. In 2021 and 2022 Apple placed 31st on the “100 Best Places to Work in America” list. The tech giant placed 71st in 2019 and 84th in 2018. It’s placement on the previous 10 Glassdoor lists were 36, 25, 22, 35, 34, 10, 20, 22, and 19.

Apple was one of 31 tech-industry firms on the list, down from 41 last year, leaving more room for old-line employers like banks, retailers and manufacturers.

“Tech has lost some of its luster versus the past year,” said Glassdoor’s lead economist Daniel Zhao told Bloomberg. “It’s still a great industry for jobseekers, but the shine has worn off to some extent. And the companies making a comeback, they’re the old guard, so it suggests we’re heading back to a more balanced job market.”

The Glassdoor recruiting platform requires at least 75 reviews and a minimum of 1,000 employees for large companies to qualify for the Employees’ Choice Awards. Former and current employees can rate their company on a scale of 1 to 5, with Glassdoor reporting the average employer rating is 3.7.

