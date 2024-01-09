The Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US on February 2. Interestingly, as noted by 9to5Mac, in the iOS 17.3 beta 2 codes, several strings that mentioned Apple Vision Pro have been updated with just “Apple Vision” instead.

For example, strings related to the App Store previously read “Mac, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro Apps”. Now, the same string reads “Mac, iPad, and Apple Vision Apps.” As 9to5Mac notes, this doesn’t mean much at this point, but it does show that Apple wants to be ready for when it decides to announce a cheaper version of the Apple Vision Pro. And such a device is coming (well, unless the first iteration is a total bomb, which I doubt).

“The lower-priced and second-generation versions that many investors have been waiting for have yet to be officially kicked off and are unlikely to be a trading theme shortly,” analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a Medium post. “However, the market’s feedback on the Vision Pro should help Apple decide quickly on the following models to come, which is something to watch for this year.”

According to The Elec, Apple is working on second generation of the headset will feature more advanced micro-OLED displays that offer higher brightness and improved efficiency. The article says the second gen Vision Pro will be upgraded from an WOLED display to an RGB OLEDoS display in 2027. This will offer higher brightness and other benefits.

Speaking of a future iteration of the headset, I’m a bit skeptical, but a DigiTimes report (which requires a subscription) claims that the second-generation Apple Vision Pro headset will include four versions, one of which will be more price-friendly.

According to DigiTimes, one of the four second gen Spatial Computers will be a direct follow-up to the first gen system. The second will be a more affordable model (perhaps $1,500 or so), and the report doesn’t clarify what the other two models might be.

In June, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that a second-generation high-end model and a lower-end headset that should include these features:

The ability to show multiple Mac desktop screens when connected wirelessly to a Vision Pro (the first version only supports one desktop view at a time).

The ability for multiple Vision Pro users in a several-person FaceTime conference to use Personas (the realistic VR version of a wearer based on a face scan). The first version will only support one-to-one chats with Personas.

Fitness+ and the ability to work out while wearing the headset with virtual fitness content.

Pricing and availability

The Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Pre-orders will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. (Pacific).

It will be available starting atUS$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related