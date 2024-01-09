The Directors Guild of America has unveiled the television and documentary nominations for its 76th annual DGA Awards, reports Deadline. Winners will be announced on February 10.

Apple nabbed nominations: six for its Apple TV+ series and documentary, and four for its commercials.

Erica Dunton and Declan Lowney are nominated for Best Director for a Comedy Series, respectively, the “Ted Lasso” episodes, “La Locker Room Aux Folles” and “So Long, Farewell.”

Tara Miele, Millicent Shelton, and Sarah Adina Smith are nominated for Best Director, Movies for Television and Limited Series for, respectively, the “Lessons in Chemistry” episodes “Introduction to Chemistry,” “Poirot,” and “Her and Him.”

Davis Guggenheim is notated for Best Director, Documentary for the Apple Original Films’ “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.”

Kim Gehrig, Craig Gillespie, and Andreas Nilsson are nominated for Best Director, Commercials, for, respectively, the “Run This Town,” “Waiting Room,” and “R.I.P.” commercials for Apple. Nilsson is notated in the same category for his Apple ad, “Action Mode.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related