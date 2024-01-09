The Art Directors Guild has unveiled nominations for its 28th annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which celebrate the year’s best achievements in theatrical motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and animated features. Apple TV+ shows and movies have received nine nominations.

Apple TV+’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Napoleon” are both nominated for Period Feature Film. They’re vying with “Asteroid City, “Maestro,” and “Oppenheimer.”

The “Bear Hug” and “Machines” episodes of, respectively, “For All Mankind” and “Silo” are nominated for One-Hour Fantasy Single-Camera Series.” They’re up against episodes of “The Last of Us,” “Loki,”and “The Mandalorian.”

“The Morning Show” is nominated for One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series for its “The Karman Line,” “Ghose in the Machine,” and “Love Island” episodes. The show is up against episodes of “Fargo,” “Poker Face,” “Succession,” and “Yellowjackets.”

“Lessons in Chemistry” is nominated for Television Movie orLimited Series.” It’s competing with “All the Light We Cannot See,” “A Murder at the End of the World,” “Beef,” and “Daisy Jones and the Six.”

“Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas” is nominated for Variety Special. Competitors are “76th Annual Tony Awards,” “80th Golden Globes Awards,” “Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer,” and “The Weekend: Live at Sofi Stadium.”

Apple’s “Scary Fast” ad for the MacBook Pro is in the running for Commercials, while the company’s “The Underdogs: Swiped Mac” is competing for Short Format & Music Videos. You can find th complete list of nominees here. Winners will be announced February 10.

