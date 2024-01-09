Apple will be opening a new retail store in the Hongdae neighborhood of Seoul, South Korea on Saturday, January 20 at 10 a.m. local time. It will be the tech giant’s sixth retail store in the city.

To celebrate the occasion, Apple has released a special wallpaper for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac that can be downloaded for free by visiting the store’s page. The store will be located at 140, Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-ug, Seoul.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 532 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

