The Apple Vision Pro will be available in the US on February 2 and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says in a Medium post it will sell out fast despite its high price (starting at US$3,499).

If it doesn’t sell out fast, that’s a sign that the “spatial computer” may take longer than Apple hopes to become a success, “which would be detrimental to the short-term stock price performance of Apple and its supply chain,” he adds.

From Kuo’s post: When Apple announced the Vision Pro last June, the company did a good job showcasing the technology but left out more important information about the product’s position and key applications. If Apple can provide more details of these aspects before the pre-order or launch, it would help maintain sales momentum and attract more developers.

The Vision Pro’s MR/XR specifications and software are well above the industry average, so users are sure to be impressed by the product at first glance and can expect to see high praise for the Vision Pro’s user experience on the internet in general after the launch. However, whether the demand for Vision Pro can be sustained after the novelty wears off is even more important, depending on whether Vision Pro’s product positioning and key applications are clear and correct.

Pricing and availability

The Vision Pro will be available at all U.S. Apple Store locations and the U.S. Apple Store online. Pre-orders will begin on Friday, January 19, at 5 a.m. (Pacific).

It will be available starting atUS$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts will be available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

The Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band and Dual Loop Band — giving users two options for the fit that works best for them. Apple Vision Pro also includes a Light Seal, two Light Seal Cushions, an Apple Vision Pro Cover for the front of the device, Polishing Cloth, Battery, USB-C Charge Cable, and USB-C Power Adapter.

